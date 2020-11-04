Bokf Na Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on FedEx to $276.50 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.46.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $274.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $293.30. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.