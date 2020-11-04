Bokf Na Has $4.55 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Biogen by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Biogen by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 22,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.04.

Biogen stock opened at $247.01 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.17 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

