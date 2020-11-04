Bokf Na Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bokf Na cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,964 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

