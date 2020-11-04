Bokf Na Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Facebook were worth $43,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Facebook by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 62,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,948,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 122,260 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,020,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $265.30 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $755.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

