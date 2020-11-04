Bokf Na Lowers Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 31.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,332 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in AON were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in AON by 68.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 100.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AON by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.33.

Shares of AON stock opened at $179.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

