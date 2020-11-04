Bokf Na Purchases 73,451 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bokf Na raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 840,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,045,000 after buying an additional 3,388,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,606,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,739,000 after buying an additional 2,973,005 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

