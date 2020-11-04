Bokf Na Reduces Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147,920 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned 1.29% of Sterling Construction worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 134.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STRL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.31. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

