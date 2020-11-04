Bokf Na Sells 15,068 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

NYSE:COP opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

