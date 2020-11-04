Bokf Na Sells 1,617 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Linde by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,582,000 after purchasing an additional 306,453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Linde by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after purchasing an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Linde by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 371,462 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Linde by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,573,000 after purchasing an additional 308,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,240,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $234.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.73 and its 200 day moving average is $223.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

