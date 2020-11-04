Bokf Na Sells 5,316 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Public Storage by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Public Storage by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Public Storage by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PSA opened at $235.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.35. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $239.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

