Bokf Na Sells 619 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.21.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $371.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $392.52.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

