Bokf Na Sells 8,625 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 166,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter worth $235,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 185,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,303,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 11.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $111.99. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

