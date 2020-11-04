Bokf Na Sells 865 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 672,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,831,000 after buying an additional 508,897 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,136,000 after buying an additional 359,948 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,978,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.97 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

