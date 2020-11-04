Bokf Na Sells 9,860 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,860 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $192.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.