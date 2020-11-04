Bokf Na Trims Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.06% of HD Supply worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in HD Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 172.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in HD Supply by 20.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in HD Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

HD Supply stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 770,581 shares of company stock worth $32,105,516. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

