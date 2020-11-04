Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 489.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period.

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,811.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock worth $3,003,716 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

