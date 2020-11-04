Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,701 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,155 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1,160.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 88,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 81,473 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

