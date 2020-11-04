Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 raised Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.69.

Boot Barn stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

