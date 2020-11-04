Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

EPAY opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.06.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $101,333.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,644 shares in the company, valued at $17,700,501.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $69,938.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,289 shares in the company, valued at $23,261,954.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,941 shares of company stock worth $3,219,485. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.