Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in October

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOUYF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BOUYF opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

