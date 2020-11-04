BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 396.50 ($5.18).

Get BP p.l.c. (BP.L) alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 224.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.00. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 521.50 ($6.81).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.95%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,971.84 ($65,288.53). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £310.80 ($406.06).

About BP p.l.c. (BP.L)

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.