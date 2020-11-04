Bp Plc Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in MSCI by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in MSCI by 14.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in MSCI by 5.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total transaction of $875,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $369.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 0.86. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $398.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.05.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

