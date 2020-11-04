Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,937 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Argus cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.88.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

