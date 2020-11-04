Bp Plc Decreases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,943 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $145.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,984.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

