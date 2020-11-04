Bp Plc Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,672,546. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

