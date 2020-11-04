Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Citigroup upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

