Bp Plc Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at $545,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.37.

Shares of STZ opened at $184.84 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.28 and a 200-day moving average of $177.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

