Bp Plc Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,120 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in eBay by 790.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. BidaskClub lowered shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,379,972.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,596. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 85.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.