Bp Plc Has $31.44 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bp Plc grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,309 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $31,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average of $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

