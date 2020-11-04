Bp Plc Has $4.20 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 32.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 45.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $304.82 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.