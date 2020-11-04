Bp Plc Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Strs Ohio raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $1,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $2,627,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.19%.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.55.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,599 shares of company stock worth $2,341,589. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.