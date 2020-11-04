Bp Plc Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $1,750,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,663,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 163.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after buying an additional 57,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.90.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

