Bp Plc Lowers Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.