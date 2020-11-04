Bp Plc Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,209.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,271.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,126.88. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

