Bp Plc Reduces Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bp Plc cut its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 11,398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in IHS Markit by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in IHS Markit by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

INFO stock opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

