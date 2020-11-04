Bp Plc Reduces Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,688 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 320,954 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 514.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 71,416 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,987,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 77.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 208,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

