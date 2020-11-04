Bp Plc Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Public Storage by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage stock opened at $235.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $239.40.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.30.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.