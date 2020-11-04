Bp Plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bp Plc reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 97,166 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

INTC stock opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.