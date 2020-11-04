Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $2,466,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Moody’s by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $269.18 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.