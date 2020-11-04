Bp Plc Sells 11,552 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 90.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,204,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,419 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 63.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 33.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,209,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 556,362 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.39.

General Mills stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

