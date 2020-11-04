Bp Plc Sells 117,964 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bp Plc decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,964 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

