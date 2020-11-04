Bp Plc Sells 1,728 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cummins by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cummins by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Cummins by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $232.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $233.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

