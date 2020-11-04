Bp Plc Sells 2,143 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bp Plc decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,004,869,000 after purchasing an additional 430,636 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 293.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,488 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Workday by 10.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,234,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,205,000 after acquiring an additional 121,558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 7.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,213,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,421,000 after acquiring an additional 88,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Workday by 34.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 774,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,136,000 after acquiring an additional 196,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $209.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock valued at $82,989,001. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.55.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

