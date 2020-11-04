Bp Plc Sells 22,900 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

SBUX opened at $88.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

