Bp Plc Sells 24,581 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,581 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $192.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.14 and a 200-day moving average of $199.35. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.62.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

