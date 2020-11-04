Bp Plc Sells 300 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $16,382,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CoStar Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $879.94 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $939.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $843.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $752.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Truist lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $859.46.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $6,608,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,114 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

