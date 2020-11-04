Bp Plc Sells 3,204 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,784,000 after acquiring an additional 348,208 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,299,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,933,000 after purchasing an additional 131,137 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total transaction of $1,335,336.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL stock opened at $224.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $237.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.