Bp Plc Sells 3,900 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,340,000 after purchasing an additional 554,698 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 72,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,710,000 after acquiring an additional 323,046 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 38,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,809.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $103,664.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,238 shares of company stock worth $231,141 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.