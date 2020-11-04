Bp Plc Sells 600 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Cintas by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cintas by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Cintas by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Insiders have sold a total of 88,573 shares of company stock worth $30,037,038 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $330.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.28. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $358.68. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.