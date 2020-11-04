Bp Plc Sells 90,452 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bp Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 309,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 90,452 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $238.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

